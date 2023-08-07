Rumored details on the mysterious villain of ‘Deadpool 3’ ready to take a hatchet to established canon across multiple Marvel universes

So far, all we know about the villains of Deadpool 3 is that there’s at least one of them, and The Crown star Emma Corrin will be ticking one of those boxes.

The star recently admitted they had no idea what the hell was going on in the Marvel Cinematic Universe when they first boarded the franchise’s first-ever R-rated installment, so we’d love to know what Corrin would have had to say when they were first explained the character they’re rumored to be playing.

Image via 20th Century Fox

While it hasn’t been confirmed by anybody from Marvel or associated with Deadpool 3 just yet, internet whispers and strains of scuttlebutt are offering that Corrin has been set as Cassandra Nova. For those not overly familiar with comic book lore, to say it’s got the potential to rewrite the rulebook would be an understatement.

Cassandra is none other than the twin sister of Charles Xavier, who also happens to be incredibly evil, vicious, and remorseless. In the pages of Marvel Comics, he even tries to kill her in the womb after his psychic nature give a hint as to the horrors she could potentially unleash, only for her to survive and make it her mission as an adult to track down and eliminate her sibling and his X-Men.

Again, there’s no confirmation this is even remotely true, but it’d be a hell of a swing. After all, not only does Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine have longstanding ties to Patrick Stewart’s Professor X, James McAvoy made a brief – and hilarious – cameo in Deadpool 2 as his take on the character, while we already know Deadpool 3 is MCU canon that factors 20th Century Fox into its story, so Cassandra as the big bad would be suitably wild.