It Looks Like Deadpool 3 Is Already In Development

Remember when we brought you that exclusive scoop not long ago that Deadpool 3 was in development and likely to be released in 2022? Well, it turns out we may’ve been more on the money than we realized. And that’s because there are a number of hints floating around that production on the R-rated threequel may have already begun.

How do we know? Well, apparently there’s been a new shell company set up by Disney/Marvel for an up and coming feature film. The company’s called Finger Gun Productions LLC and while that may not sound like much at first, it seems fairly obvious that this is a reference to Deadpool.

What else can we tell you about it? Not much, but we already know that Paul Wernick, co-writer on the Deadpool movies, has recently confirmed a meeting with Marvel Studios to discuss an imminent R-rated flick. Put two and two together and you get…possibly some sort of fourth wall-breaking quip. Seriously, though, this is fantastic news if it’s true, and it certainly seems to be.

In any case, with 2022 being touted as a possible release window for Wade & co, the next couple of years are going to be pretty hectic for Marvel fans with three films already being scheduled to drop then and Deadpool 3 likely to be the fourth. And while we’re not going to go ahead and say this new shell company is 100% confirmation of a threequel being in the works, when put together with all the information going around, it’s only natural for anyone to conclude that production has already started.

Of course, we’ll keep you updated as more comes to light, but at this stage, don’t be surprised if we get some kind of official announcement on Deadpool 3 before the year is out. As always, watch this space for more.