Deadpool 3 Now In Development, Will Hit Theaters In 2022

The Merc With a Mouth has been keeping awfully quiet ever since last year’s mega-hit Deadpool 2.

That’s likely due to Disney’s historic acquisition of 20th Century Fox and all of its IP – X-Men and Fantastic Four included – which will soon be incorporated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And while Kevin Feige and co. haven’t announced anything concrete on the Merc’s future just yet, we do know that there’s still space on the Marvel roster for Deadpool 3, after the aforementioned studio head confirmed earlier this year that they do indeed have plans for Wade Wilson.

But when, exactly, can we expect the threequel to be with us? Well, like we said, the House of Ideas haven’t revealed a firm release date just yet, but sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us the Inhumans were being rebooted in the Ms. Marvel show, and that a Nova movie was in active development, both of which have since been confirmed/corroborated by numerous outlets – say that Deadpool 3 will be here in 2022. And better yet, Zazie Beetz and Josh Brolin are both expected to return alongside Ryan Reynolds.

New Deadpool 2 Concept Art And VFX Shots Take Us Behind The Scenes 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The good news doesn’t end there, though, as we’re also hearing that Marvel plans to officially announce the project pretty soon – possibly even this month. And while details on plot, director and everything else are still being kept under wraps, just knowing that the threequel is officially a go is hugely exciting. Not to mention that we’ve already confirmed that it’ll be R-rated, too.

Of course, we’ve also heard that DP is likely to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in a post-credits scene for one of the studio’s 2021 films, though it’s unclear if this will act as a direct lead-in to Deadpool 3 or just be a quick tease of the Merc’s eventual arrival.

In any case, you can expect Marvel to announce something quite soon and given that this intel comes to us from the same sources who also informed us about the Arrow spinoff back in March and the She-Hulk TV series back in April, not to mention that they told us a few weeks ago that Black Widow is getting a sequel, which is basically confirmed at this point, we have no reason to doubt it.