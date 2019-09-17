Deadpool Will Reportedly Make His MCU Debut In A 2021 Marvel Film

It’s been a long time coming, but it now sounds like Deadpool is finally about to join the MCU. According to sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us a Ms. Marvel TV show was in the works, and that Ewan McGregor was returning as Obi-Wan – the wisecracking superhero is set to make his debut in a Marvel movie in 2021. The appearance is expected to come in a post-credits tease that’ll surely cause audiences to go nuts, but when exactly this will happen and at the end of which film remains to be seen.

Of course, Disney has been struggling to figure out a way to bring Wade Wilson into the cinematic universe for a while now. They considered giving him cameos across multiple projects as a way to gradually introduce him, as well as including him in a post-credits scene at the end of Black Widow. The idea of holding Deadpool off until the fifth Avengers film has also been discussed, along with potentially making him a part of the superhero squad. Others, meanwhile, felt that it would be best to withhold him from the public until the third movie in his individual franchise.

Now, though, it seems like the executives have finally settled on a plan to incorporate the beloved Merc with a Mouth into the overarching storyline of the series. All other details related to Ryan Reynolds’ character, however, are still under wraps and it’s still unknown if future Deadpool movies will be rated PG-13 or R, though we certainly hope it’s the latter.

In any case, while 2021 might sound like a long way away, it’ll definitely be worth it when Wade Wilson finally returns to the big screen. Again, we can’t confirm yet which film it’ll be in, but just knowing that Deadpool is on his way to the MCU sooner rather than later is enough to tide us over for now until we learn more.