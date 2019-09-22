Deadpool 3 Will Reportedly Be R-Rated

Though the Disney/Fox merger has thrown the Deadpool series into a state of uncertainty, it’s widely assumed by now that the Mouse House has every intention of bringing back the Merc with a Mouth for future screen outings. In fact, according to a THR report published shortly after the deal came into effect, Wade Wilson might be the only major Fox character to survive the transition without a recast.

Nonetheless, there remains some lingering anxiety in certain corners of the fandom that the family-friendly Marvel Studios may force the violent, foul-mouthed antihero to go PG-13 for the upcoming Deadpool 3. But while Kevin Feige and his team have yet to offer any official confirmation on the matter, We Got This Covered is now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us that both Black Knight and Moon Knight were coming to the MCU – that such fears are unfounded.

Apparently, the current plan is for Deadpool 3 to be another R-rated spectacle. This intel slots in nicely with Disney CEO Bob Iger’s comments earlier this year, when he suggested that he’s open to releasing more adult-oriented superhero movies, so long as they’re branded differently from Marvel’s PG-13 films. But while Wade’s third big screen outing looks set to be R-rated, we’re also told that Deadpool might still show up in other movies and TV shows that are rated PG-13.

Of course, seeing how Marvel Studios has already announced the slate for the MCU’s Phase 4, we can probably assume that Deadpool 3 won’t be reaching theaters until 2022 at the earliest. That’s a pretty long wait for another helping of blood-spattered action from the Merc with a Mouth, but in the meantime, Marvel has a busy few years lined up for us, starting with the release of Black Widow on May 1st, 2020.