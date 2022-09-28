One costume choice may have given away the formation of a massive Marvel team in ‘Deadpool 3’

Fans noticed a small detail in the reveal video announcing Deadpool 3 which may hint at the direction Marvel Studios will take this R-Rated superhero in. And this direction may be the reason why Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine. In case you’re wondering, it’s not the X-Men. Not yet anyway.

Deadpool fans on Twitter paid close attention to what Ryan Reynolds was wearing in the announcement video. Reynolds wore a variety of clothes, but one outfit stood out amongst the rest — a suit of dark body armor. Hardcore fans noticed that piece of clothing and connected it to the comics, theorizing that it was a hint that Deadpool 3 would see the return of the X-Force.

I haven't seen anyone talking about the gray suit that Ryan is wearing in the video.



Could it be a hint about X-Force? pic.twitter.com/2jZO2jrivR — Deadpool (@DeadpoolSZN) September 27, 2022

For those who need a refresher, Deadpool formed the X-Force during his second movie so that his group would be “forward thinking” and “gender neutral.” Unfortunately, a majority of the members died during their first mission. In the comics, Wolverine was a member of this group. This has caused fans to start speculating that Deadpool and Wolverine will be joining forces in the MCU.

Fans were excited after they noticed this small detail, as the last time that Wolverine and Deadpool were seen together, they fought against each other in X-Men: Origins. Most importantly, fans are excited to see another team lineup enter the MCU.

Deadpool’s suit looks darker here. Maybe Hugh Jackman will wear the X-Force Wolverine suit 🤯 #Deadpool3 pic.twitter.com/WsmQLpmP0n — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) September 27, 2022

Since he's wearing the grey suit and Hugh's coming back for Wolverine, I wonder if we're going to be getting one of these X-Force lineups pic.twitter.com/fmjeC68239 — Noah\Superman brainrot (@knowuh_) September 27, 2022

It wasn’t confirmed as to whether or not the X-Force would make a comeback in the MCU, but fans are still keen to see Jackman be part of the MCU, even if it’s only temporary. While fans have to wait for two more years for Deadpool 3 to come out in theaters, this announcement has some fans excited for the MCU once more.

Deadpool 3 comes to theaters on Sept. 6, 2024.