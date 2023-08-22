‘Deadpool 3’ rumored to be avoiding its most obvious cameo suggests it has some restraint after all

Going by what we’ve been hearing about the Merc with the Mouth’s long-awaited MCU debut, Deadpool 3 might just make Avengers: Secret Wars obsolete. What with rumors stating it’ll contain at least 17 cameos from legacy Marvel stars, MCU icons, and even just random celebrities, the threequel looks set to be the cameo-fest that the Multiverse Saga’s grand finale is expected to be, three years before it even gets here. And yet the latest intel indicates Marvel will hold back some aces up their sleeves for later.

According to a new snippet of info, there’s one character won’t be showing up in Deadpool 3, which is ironic as the former Avenger in question would arguably be a lot more pertinent a person to show up than most of the cameos that have been touted for the flick. Scooper CanWeGetSomeToast is warning that “neither The Scarlet Witch NOR Wanda-838 will be appearing in Deadpool 3,” despite any rumblings pointing to the contrary that may have started on 4Chan.

Image via Twitter

If you think about it, though, a walk-on part for Wanda Maximoff, of any reality, would’ve made sense seeing as the Scarlet Witch is something of a bridge between the MCU and the X-Men universes, given her traditional status as Magneto’s daughter in the comics and the fact that her brother from another multiverse, Even Peter’s Quicksilver, already cameod in Deadpool 2. Still, this nixed cameo does fit with what Elizabeth Olsen has said about not being in a hurry to don her tiara again.

Nevertheless, other rumors point to a Witches Road Disney Plus special secretly in the works that could itself feature some kind of cameo from Wanda, so when one door closes another one opens. Deadpool 3 is currently scheduled to hit cinemas on May 3, 2024.