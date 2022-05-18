‘Deadpool 3’ teaser image comprised almost entirely of Ryan Reynolds Easter Eggs

Fans had spent years patiently awaiting any significant updates on Deadpool 3 for years, but almost as soon as it was announced that star and producer Ryan Reynolds would be re-teaming with his Free Guy and The Adam Project director Shawn Levy for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first R-rated installment, the trail went cold again.

Obviously, Levy did confirm that the Merc with a Mouth’s long-awaited return wouldn’t be shooting until 2023 at the earliest, with the leading man additionally in the midst of a self-enforced sabbatical from acting, so we really shouldn’t be surprised that things continue to move at a snail’s pace.

However, the Deadpool franchise’s official Twitter account has finally awoken from its slumber to post a teaser image, albeit one that’s as mischievous, self-aware, and meta as we’ve come to expect from the foul-mouthed assassin. In fact, the background is comprised almost entirely of Easter Eggs referencing Reynolds’ many outside business interests.

Deadpool 3 update: We’ve nailed down brand integrations. Story, character, and script next! pic.twitter.com/ArXHLk01lq — Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) May 18, 2022

If you look closely enough, you’ll be able to see references or logos to Aviation gin, Wrexham AFC (the soccer club Reynolds co-owns with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s Rob McElhenney), Mint Mobile, his Maximum Effort marketing agency, performance platform MNTN, Blake Lively’s non-alcoholic beverages Betty Buzz, and much more.

It’s classic Deadpool and Reynolds stuff, then, and you can bet that fans will keeping their eyes glued to their screens to try and decipher any more secrets hidden within. As for the rest of us, we’d just love to know when shooting starts, or when we can expect the end product to hit the big screen.