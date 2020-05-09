Deadpool Creator Says Blame Marvel For No Deadpool 3

The announcement that Deadpool was joining the MCU was a cause of celebration for fans everywhere, and understandably so, but there’s one big hitch to the whole thing.

You see, Fox was all ready to expand the DP franchise, with X-Force set to go into development shortly. But obviously, Marvel has now cancelled Fox’s plans following the Disney takeover and will be doing their own thing with the property. And while Deadpool 3 is happening, make no mistake about it, it’s definitely taking its time in getting here.

And for that, we can blame Marvel Studios. Or at least, that’s according to the Merc’s creator, Rob Liefeld. Chatting with ComicBook.com, he placed all the blame on Kevin Feige and co. for the fact that it hasn’t happened yet, telling the outlet the following:

“I blame Marvel…blame Marvel that that hasn’t happened yet,” Liefeld says. “They are the reason it isn’t happening. Whatever conundrum or it didn’t fit into your master plan, just commission it. Okay, commission it. You know if Frank Frazetta was still around, you would say, ‘Frank paint for me.'”

New Deadpool 2 Concept Art And VFX Shots Take Us Behind The Scenes 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While we can certainly understand Liefeld’s frustrations with what’s going on, it does make sense why Marvel is taking so long to figure things out. After all, meshing the pre-existing Deadpool into the MCU in a way that still keeps what people love about the character, but also doesn’t destroy continuity, is no doubt a difficult task. And one that may not be resolved for a while yet.

But still, Deadpool 3 is definitely in some form of development. When exactly we’ll see it is currently unclear, but the Merc is way too hot a property to just leave on the shelf for too long and you can bet that Kevin Feige and the team are hard at work on figuring out how to best bring him into the MCU. That being said, some kind of official announcement from the studio would certainly be welcome at this point.