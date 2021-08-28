Deadpool Drops By The MCU’s Multiverse In Awesome Fan Poster

After 2020 passed by without a shred of new content emanating from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the franchise has gifted audiences with a consistent string of acclaimed projects since WandaVision premiered on Disney Plus this past January, several of which are poised to have major implications during Phase Four and beyond.

The MCU’s first episodic series cemented Wanda Maximoff’s transition into the Scarlet Witch, something that spells bad news for the cast of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier established Sam Wilson as the new Captain America and Loki kicked the doors to the multiverse wide open, with Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to dive through them headfirst.

There’s a lot going on, and that’s without even mentioning Ryan Reynolds making his official MCU debut as Deadpool in a Free Guy trailer breakdown alongside Thor: Ragnarok favorite Korg. The Merc with a Mouth’s third solo outing and first under his new home is expected to start shooting next year, and a new fan poster from Boss Logic imagines him dropping by the multiverse, which you can check out below.

It’ll be fascinating to find out how a self-aware character like Deadpool fits into the MCU at large, especially when the multiverse is now in play. Wade Wilson has always been cognizant of the fact he’s a superhero starring in a studio-produced blockbuster, meaning that there’s no telling how he’ll react to discovering he’s now owned by Disney and can realistically travel anywhere and everywhere throughout Marvel’s limitless alternate realities.