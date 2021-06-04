Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool has finally made his Disney Plus debut. Though maybe not with the movie that fans are most looking to see go up on the platform. The Merc with the Mouth is on his way to the MCU, but the films Reynolds made with Fox continue to be absent from D+ – for obvious reasons. The R-rating his outings sport makes them inappropriate for the Mouse House’s service. Excepting, that is, his original appearance in the role.

This Friday, June 4th saw 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine become available to stream in the US. As fans will know, this wasn’t just Hugh Jackman’s first solo outing as the Adamantium X-Man, it also marked the first time Reynolds got to portray Wade Wilson. The Canadian star’s performance as the wisecracker was one of the most well-received aspects of the mega-flop, as well. Though what the third act does to the character is serious sacrilege.

Reynolds always knew he could make a better shot at the anti-hero if he got another chance, however, and eventually he managed to convince Fox to give him his own R-rated flick, which became 2016’s Deadpool. The result was one of the most game-changing superhero films of the past decade, spawning the equally successful 2018’s Deadpool 2. Deadpool 3 is on the way, under Marvel Studios this time, though the franchise will retain its mature rating.

With X-Men: The Last Stand having just arrived last month and X-Men: Dark Phoenix coming in September, we’re pretty close to having the entire Fox franchise in the same place – the only hitches are the saga’s three R-rated features. That’s the two Deadpools and Logan. These titles can be found in territories with the adults-only Star sub-service, though there don’t seem to be any plans to introduce them domestically.

Catch X-Men Origins: Wolverine on Disney Plus now.