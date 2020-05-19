Deadpool Will Reportedly Have A Crush On Spider-Man In The MCU

It would be an understatement to say that Deadpool and Spider-Man have had a complicated and interesting relationship in the comic books over the years, and the Merc with a Mouth is just as likely to express his undying admiration for the web-slinger as he is to try and kill him. As such, seeing the two characters share the screen as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the things people want most now that Wade Wilson is officially the property of Marvel Studios, and given that Kevin Feige has never shied away from loading the franchise with fan service, it seems inevitable to happen at some point in the future.

Stars Tom Holland and Ryan Reynolds already seem to be fast friends away from the big screen, with the latter sending the young actor an entire case of his Aviation gin not long after Holland had planned to stop drinking. And now we’ve heard that their budding bromance is set to become a major part of both Spider-Man and Deadpool’s MCU futures.

Deadpool 2/Spider-Man: Homecoming Posters 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

According to our sources – the same ones that told us the Guardians will cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder and a Percy Jackson TV show is in the works, both of which were correct – the studio are planning on following the template established in the pages of Marvel Comics and have Deadpool develop an unhealthy infatuation with the friendly neighborhood wall-crawler and start hitting on him. When exactly this would happen is still unclear, but it likely wouldn’t be until Deadpool 4 or Spider-Man 4, as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Peter Parker is still a high school student and that isn’t the kind of message that the family-friendly Disney want to be putting out there.

But still, we’ve been told that the idea is reportedly definitely on the cards for the future and is set to be explored at some point down the road. And as soon as we learn more about what Marvel has planned for the Merc in the MCU, we’ll be sure to let you know.