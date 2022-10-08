‘Deadpool’ star rules out a return after blasting Ryan Reynolds, but nobody wants them back anyway

So far, the only confirmed cast members for Deadpool 3 are Ryan Reynolds as the titular antihero and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, but that’s more than enough to get fans more stoked than ever about the Merc with a Mouth’s long-awaited return in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first R-rated installment.

Of course, we’ve heard plenty of rumors touting Josh Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’s Domino for respective comebacks, and there’s going to be riots in the street if Karan Soni’s mild-mannered Dopinder doesn’t get on board, but one franchise stalwart nobody’s all that interested in seeing again is T.J. Miller’s Weasel.

The actor’s various bouts of bad publicity that have included alleged assaults, transphobia, sexual misconduct, inappropriate behavior and bomb threats that’s seen him cast out of mainstream Hollywood, but he still found the time to complain about star and producer Reynolds in a recent interview with Adam Carola.

“I think after he got super, super famous from the first Deadpool, things kind of changed. … I don’t know, would I work with him again? No. I would not work with him again. But I’ve said that about Michael Bay and now we’re friends and I would work with him again. But I think Michael Bay is different. And Michael Bay worked on a movie with Ryan Reynolds also and so he has a very specific opinion of Ryan Reynolds and that was a good part of our last conversation…”

The only issue is that the vast majority of people are more than happy to see Miller kept as far away from Deadpool 3 as possible, making his point both redundant and irrelevant.

“deadpool 3” could be absolute dog shit and it would still be my favorite solely bc tj miller is gone 💕💕 pic.twitter.com/kSSTKB3d1l — candace parkour 👻🔮🦖⛈ (@tortillablanket) October 7, 2022

I am now 100 percent convinced Deadpool 3 will be the best of the trilogy since it cuts the one part I consistently hated in both movies https://t.co/bVY6UuITOS — Daisy Rey Franzel (@therealdaisyrey) October 8, 2022

I guess we know who’s not coming back for Deadpool 3 tbh I’m glad he’s not https://t.co/IzXZ0XGqM7 — Kennedy Ryan Reynolds fan❤️ (@ilyryanreynolds) October 6, 2022

So we won't be getting Weasel back for Deadpool 3, you know what? That's fine, it opens the door up for BOB Agent Of (the now sort of defunct) Hydra! — Ember Avenger (@EmberAvenger) October 8, 2022

The olive branch doesn’t look as though it’ll be extended, and to be honest, is anyone really going to be losing any sleep if Miller isn’t part of the MCU’s September 2024 slab of adult-skewing insanity?