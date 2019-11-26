Weasel Likely To Be Recast In Deadpool 3 As T.J. Miller’s Reportedly Out

We already know that T.J. Miller thinks Deadpool 3 is unnecessary. Lucky for him, then, he likely won’t have anything to do with it. According to our sources – the same ones who told us that the threequel is eyeing a 2022 release, which looks all but confirmed now – the studio is hoping to recast the role of Weasel for the upcoming film. Of course, this shouldn’t upset the controversial comedian at all, considering he didn’t even want to do another Deadpool pic anyway.

In the first two movies, the frizzy-haired actor starred as Wade Wilson’s best friend, and while he wasn’t a main character by any stretch, he’s had enough screen time to endear himself to fans of the franchise. Weasel’s been there for his pal whenever the superhero needed help and was the first to come up with his titular moniker. However, due to Miller’s reluctance to return and his ugly history offscreen, Disney’s definitely making the right choice by trying to distance themselves from him.

Over the past few years, the comedian has been no stranger to controversy. In fact, it seems like every few months he’s given executives a new reason to want to oust him, with his behavior including (but not limited to):

Physically assaulting an Uber driver.

Sending transphobic emails to a film critic.

Being accused several times of sexual assault.

Being a bully on set.

Making a fake bomb threat while on a train.

New Deadpool 2 Concept Art And VFX Shots Take Us Behind The Scenes 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Need we go on? These are just a few of the many examples of Miller being someone who Disney probably wouldn’t want to work with. None of this is breaking news, though, as the actor has a long history of ruffling feathers online and many fans have seemingly turned their backs on him. It’s no surprise then that the House of Mouse wants to move in a different direction now that they own the rights to the Merc with a Mouth and honestly, the franchise will be just fine without him.

Deadpool 3 is expected to be released some time in 2022, hopefully minus T.J. Miller, and as soon as we learn more, we’ll be sure to let you know.