Deadpool vs the TVA rumored to be the plot of ‘Deadpool 3’ with multiple ‘Loki’ characters said to appear

Deadpool 3 will soon be starting production and speculation about the film’s plot is already running rampant on the internet. While it was rumored that Hugh Jackman will be playing multiple versions of himself in the upcoming Marvel flick, it seems this upcoming Deadpool entry will have more than just Wolverine variants.

It was rumored that in the upcoming Deadpool film, our fourth-wall-breaking anti-hero will be the next target of the TVA, with Owen Wilson‘s Mobius and Tara Strong’s Miss Minutes making a rumored appearance in the film. Jeff Sneider stated in The Hot Mic Podcast, that he speculates that Deadpool will be “taking on the TVA” and that those two characters would return. It’s currently unknown if Loki will make an appearance as well.

“This is the rumor on the street that Deadpool 3 is Deadpool taking on the TVA. And so, as a result, with Deadpool 3, I hear Owen Wilson’s Agent Mobius and Tara Strong’s Miss Minutes will be in Deadpool 3… “… Don’t know if Loki’s in ‘Deadpool 3′ but I’ve heard that Owen Wilson and Tara Strong are going to be in Deadpool 3. And if you think about Shawn Levy and Owen Wilson go back a ways. They did the Night at the Museum movies together. So it wouldn’t shock me if Shawn Levy got his old pal Owen Wilson in this movie as Agent Mobius.”

It’s currently unknown why Deadpool would be targeted by the TVA, but one could assume that it may have something to do with the end credits scene in Deadpool 2. To recap, Deadpool went back in time to fix plenty of mistakes like saving his girlfriend, saving Peter from doing more X-Force stuff, and telling Hugh Jackman to say “yes” when he’s offered to come back. So perhaps his actions from the Fox X-Men universe would be the reason why he may have caught the TVA’s attention.

At the moment, the plot for Deadpool 3 remains unknown. The only known and confirmed information that we have about this upcoming flick is that the events in Logan will remain untouched.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to come out in theaters on Nov 8, 2024.