‘Deadpool wasn’t good enough:’ Ryan Reynolds is set to adapt a classic cartoon and fans wonder if he’ll save the day

The billion-dollar success of Deadpool doesn’t appear to be enough for Ryan Reynolds. Now, he plans on tackling one of animations’ most famous mice – and no, not the big-eared one who pays Wade Wilson’s salary.

Make no mistake: 2024 was a stellar and fruitful time for Reynolds. Deadpool & Wolverine is the second-highest grossing film of the year, slashing and cackling its way to over $1.3 billion at the global box office. What’s even more remarkable is how the Canadian actor has managed to remain firmly in the headlines of the entertainment news columns, thanks to the hilarious publicity drive behind the film. Honestly, Deadpool‘s marketing strategies need to be studied in college.

It appears as if the Merc with the Mouth isn’t the only big property on the cards for Reynolds in the upcoming years, though, as Variety revealed his involvement in a Mighty Mouse adaption. According to the report, Reynolds’ production company, Maximum Effort, is set to team up with Paramount Animation for a big-screen adaptation of the old-school cartoon. In addition, Matt Lieberman, who previously worked with Reynolds on 2021’s Free Guy, will pen the script.

Debuting in 1942, Mighty Mouse follows the adventures of the titular character who’s essentially the rodent version of Superman. There have been a few animated series over the decades, and the character spun off into the comics world as well. That being said, Mighty Mouse isn’t exactly a franchise that’s popped off like Marvel or Star Wars in the recent era. Perhaps that’s part of the appeal that drew Reynolds to the project in the first place, and he’ll be able to shape the mouse, who is mighty, for a new generation of fans.

The news of Reynolds’ participation in the forthcoming Mighty Mouse movie woke up the comments section on social media. On X, the general consensus seemed to be positive toward the idea, pointing out the sensational work he’s done in turning Deadpool into a pop culture phenom. Others believe he has the necessary comedic chops to turn this into an unexpected hit. However, there are some who wonder why this is even a thing, asking if “Deadpool wasn’t good enough” for him.

At the time of writing, it isn’t clear if Reynolds’ involvement in Mighty Mouse extends beyond a producer role. As a few fans suggested, he could be the perfect person to voice the character as well. Maybe that’s a consideration that’s taking place behind the scenes. Maybe not. As long as they just lock the studio doors before Chris Pratt shows up to voice yet another animated character, everyone should be fine here.

Interestingly, this isn’t the only animated property that Reynolds is involved in at the moment. Last year, he announced that Maximum Effort would be involved in a Biker Mice from Mars animated series reboot. As per Deadline, Reynolds said: “Some people know that I am a motorcycle enthusiast, so it was only natural for us to jump on board Biker Mice from Mars. Maximum Effort and Fubo look forward to putting a new spin on this cult classic with our friends at Nacelle.”

What is it with Reynolds and his infatuation for mouse cartoon characters? Seriously. What’s next after Mighty Mouse: Pinky and the Brain? Okay, that doesn’t sound so bad when you think about it.

