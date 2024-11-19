‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ explodes on Disney Plus with record-breaking numbers

Deadpool & Wolverine is the biggest Marvel release in years and after conquering the box office it’s now expanding its winning streak to streaming. In its debut week, the movie has already crushed records for Disney Plus.

During its box office run, Deadpool & Wolverine earned more than $1.33 billion and became the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time beating out 2019’s Joker. This success has translated to streaming too, and the movie is officially one of the biggest releases in the history of Disney Plus.

Photo via Marvel Studios

Deadpool & Wolverine was viewed 19.4 million times in the six days it was released on Disney Plus becoming the biggest movie debut since Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in 2023. It should be obvious, but it was also the biggest R-rated movie debut for the platform ever. To add to the accolades, this new release also broke Hulu’s debut movie records given the connections between the two platforms.

This is just another impressive accolade to add to the list for the Deadpool threequel. When it was first released to rent or buy on digital platforms in October the movie became the highest-selling R-rated title in its first week beating out John Wick: Chapter 4.

It shouldn’t be all that surprising to see the success that Deadpool & Wolverine is having on digital. Marvel movies typically have huge streaming openings, especially in the era of Disney Plus where fans know exactly when and where to go if they want to check out these new films. What helps massively is the unanimous positive reception that the movie has received since it arrived. On Rotten Tomatoes it’s sitting pretty with a 78 percent critic score dwarfed by a huge 94 percent audience rating . Yeah, a lot of people really like this movie.

Photo via Marvel Studios

For what it’s worth, Deadpool 2 reviewed slightly lower than the first movie, but still with commendable numbers. Right now that sequel has an 84 percent critic score and 86 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, so it’s been three wins for the series.

Deadpool & Wolverine was a hit that Marvel Studios desperately needed to help breathe new life into its MCU, maintain interest in the franchise, and allow them to look forward after several big swings and misses in the last few years.

Now that Deadpool is a part of the MCU it’s anyone’s guess when and where the character will show up next – though some kind of holiday appearance appears likely. If it wasn’t already obvious, you can stream Deadpool & Wolverine on Disney Plus now.

