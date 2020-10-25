Deadpool’s Cameos In [SPOILERS] Reportedly Revealed

If Marvel Studios are indeed planning on offering Ryan Reynolds the single biggest contract they’ve ever handed out to an actor, then the majority of his appearances are shaping up to be cameos based on both the star’s jam-packed upcoming schedule and the fact that Deadpool‘s introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe hasn’t made any sort of notable headway over the last ten months.

With the multiverse incoming, all bets are off as to where the franchise goes from here, especially when you’d have been called crazy just a few months ago for speculating that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield seem like almost inevitable additions to Spider-Man 3, as there was no hint whatsoever up until recently that Jon Watts’ threequel was going to embrace the idea of alternate realities so heavily.

And while how, exactly, the Merc with a Mouth is going to fit into the studio’s plans remains unclear, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Thor: Love and Thunder will be adapting Jane Foster’s cancer storyline from the comic books well before Natalie Portman confirmed it – that Deadpool has two cameos in upcoming MCU projects and one of them will indeed involve an alternate reality.

According to our intel, the antihero will show up first in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where he’ll take a leaf out of Tony Stark’s book and mock the Sorcerer Supreme for being a ridiculously dressed wizard, after he comes across him in one of the many different realities he’ll visit in the sequel. Beyond that, Wade Wilson is also penciled in for Thor: Love and Thunder, where it’ll be established that New Asgard is open to tourists and Deadpool will turn up for a surprise visit and make his opinions on the settlement known. Before returning briefly towards the end to help out the heroes in some way.

Both of these cameos sound perfectly in keeping with the character’s sensibilities, of course, but also aren’t guarantees at this stage, as things can always change. Still, based on current plans, at least, this is how and where fans can expect to see the Merc show up and hopefully we’ll learn a little more about this standalone threequel sooner rather than later.