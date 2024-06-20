Dean Winchester, Aragorn, and Geralt of Rivia topped a surprising fan list that’s making me consider leaving my husband

What do Dean Winchester, Aragorn, and Geralt of Rivia have in common? They all fought all kinds of supernatural beings, and are fan-favorite characters, but they also found themselves topping a very creative fan list that will make you reconsider your life’s choices.

You might know Dean Winchester from The CW fantasy show Supernatural, which ran for 15 seasons between 2005 and 2020. Dean Winchester was portrayed by Jensen Ackles, who has since appeared in The Boys (Soldier Boy), Tracker (Russell Shaw), and Big Sky (Sheriff Beau Arlen). Dean was the older Winchester brother, always taking care of Sam (Jared Padalecki), and throughout 15 seasons, he sacrificed himself for the greater good. With a rugged charm and funny one-liners, Dean often stole the hearts of many ladies on the show, and that seems to translate into real life, as well.

As for Geralt of Rivia, you might know him either from the fantasy book series The Witcher by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, or the popular Netflix series of the same name. For the first three seasons, the character was portrayed by everyone’s favorite, Henry Cavill, with Liam Hemsworth taking over from season 4. Henry Cavill showed his action moves in two films in 2024, in Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle, and Guy Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

When it comes to Aragorn, he is one of the most popular Lord of the Rings character, played by Viggo Mortensen. The character, with his rugged looks, was always doing the right thing, and his noble acts of bravery stole the hearts of many fans. In fact, these three characters have been found guilty of stealing the hearts of many and finding themselves topping the most interesting fan list.

Dean Winchester would literally steal your wife (according to a fan list)

In a new fan list created on Ranker, Dean Winchester tops a list called “Male Fictional Characters You Would Leave Your Man For.” The Supernatural character led the way with absolutely no competition, as Dean won over 7,000 votes. Throughout the series, Dean was hands-down the most tragic character in dire need of a better life and a happy ending, and this seems to have resonated with fans. It was either how well the character was written, or just simply because of Jensen Ackles (and there are no wrong answers).

Dean was followed by Cavill’s Geralt, with only a bit over 3,000 votes. Not many agreed with his position, so Geralt received so many downvotes that he scored below Aragorn, which boasted 4,886 votes, and many others, but had enough upvotes to maintain his second spot.

The top 10 included:

Dean Winchester Geralt of Rivia Aragorn Thor (Chris Hemsworth) Loki (Tom Hiddleston) Captain America (Chris Evans) Legolas (Orlando Bloom) Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder) Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp)

The rest of the list included many superheroes, supernatural beings, and many other popular human characters from popular franchises or TV series. However, one thing wasn’t up for debate: Dean was in it to win it, and not even Evans or Hemsworth’s charms were enough to steal his rightful spot.

