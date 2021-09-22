Death Note 2 Won’t Ignore Criticisms Of The First Movie

Netflix’s 2017 live-action Death Note doesn’t have a great reputation with franchise fans. There were loud objections to the alterations to the story and characters, which were changed in an effort to attract new audiences. The film was a hit and the plan succeeded, though those that’d been with the series since the start felt left out in the cold.

Impressive viewing figures meant Death Note 2 was quickly greenlit with Mortal Kombat and Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City‘s Greg Russo on writing duties. Since that was confirmed, however, further information has been thin on the ground. There’ve been hints that Netflix would like the next movie to be more horror-oriented and that American Horror Story‘s Emma Roberts will appear as a villain, but nothing else is known for sure.

Now producer/star Masi Oka has offered assurances that they’re paying attention to what fans want. Oka has contributed to the anime Star Wars: Visions project, and during interviews for that was asked about Death Note 2:

“All I can say is that is still in the works. Nothing has been decided either way. I can say that we are listening to the fans and hopefully the fans will be happy with the direction we’re going.”

This will be music to the ears of Death Note lovers everywhere. It remains to be seen whether the sequel is a direct continuation of the 2017 movie, a soft reboot with another character receiving the notebook, or an entirely new retelling of the story. But whichever route Netflix chooses should be fine, as the core Death Note concept is so solid that it can be re-interpreted in any number of ways and still work.

Here’s hoping we get some news on when Death Note 2 is arriving soon. I actually enjoyed the first movie, though granted, I’ve never read the manga or seen the anime. In the meantime, it’s worth checking out Oka’s episode of Star Wars: Visions ‘The Ninth Jedi’, which has the honor of being one of the few stories set post-The Rise of Skywalker.