‘Death Note’ fans unite in hatred as ‘Stranger Things’ creators announce new adaptation
Netflix’s 2017 live-action Death Note was about as popular with fans as a bucket of cold puke. Even before release, there were loud objections to the alterations to the story and characters, with the story having been altered in an attempt to appeal to Western audiences. Despite the fan hatred, Death Note was a hit with general audiences, so now it’s sequel time.
We’ve known Death Note 2 was coming for a while, with Mortal Kombat and Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City‘s Greg Russo on writing duties. Since that was confirmed, further information has been thin on the ground. Until yesterday, anyway, when Netflix announced they’re retooling the project as a TV series, courtesy of Stranger Things creators The Duffer Brothers.
So, can the duo behind the hugely popular horror show pull this off? Fans are understandably intensely skeptical.
In fact, after scouring social media, we can’t find any outright positive comments about these plans. The Duffer Brothers clearly have their work cut out for them here, though we assume they’ve got some big plans for the franchise. Let’s just hope they manage to find a take on it that doesn’t completely infuriate everyone in the Death Note fandom.
