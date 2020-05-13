Deep Blue Sea 3 Officially Rated R, Arrives This Summer

Sharks are a popular commodity when it comes to horror movies. True, they may not be blowing up the box office, but if your film features a shark prominently, then chances are it’ll probably do pretty decent business and manage to find an audience. I mean, even Sharktopus has its fans.

If you’re thirsty for more though and find yourself growing impatient as you await The Meg 2, you’ll be happy to know that Deep Blue Sea 3 is headed our way and will be with us on July 28th (according to IMDb, at least). A followup to the 1999 original was released a few years back – and kind of flew under the radar – but it obviously generated enough interest to warrant making another sequel.

Starring Nathaniel Buzolic, Emerson Brooks and Bren Foster, among others, the pic has now been handed an R rating by the MPAA, who tell us that it has “some violence, bloody images, and language.” None of which should be too surprising.

For more, here’s the synopsis:

Dr. Emma Collins and her team are spending their third summer on the island of Little Happy studying the effect of climate change on the great white sharks who come to the nearby nursery every year to give birth. Along with the last two inhabitants of this former fishing village, their peaceful life is disrupted when a “scientific” team led by her ex-boyfriend and marine biologist Richard show up looking for three bull sharks who we soon learn aren’t just any bull sharks.

Things Get Hairy In Brand New Photos For Deep Blue Sea 2 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

A perfect blend between Jaws and The Poseidon Adventure, the original Deep Blue Sea is a great little thriller that still holds up to this day. The sequel tried to recapture the magic, but it turned out to be a pretty dull experience that left critics and fans feeling fairly unimpressed.

Will Deep Blue Sea 3 be any better? It’s hard to say, but given how it, too, is flying under the radar, we don’t have high hopes. Then again, there’ve been whispers that it could release on Netflix and if that turns out to be the case, then surely it wouldn’t hurt to put aside a few hours to check it out, right? Plus, it’s got sharks. And like we said above, sharks usually sell.

Tell us, though, are you still interested in seeing more from this series? Or should they have stopped it after the second one? Let us know down below.