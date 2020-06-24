How To Easily Delete Your Netflix Viewing History

Netflix is home to an absolutely monstrous amount of content ranging from hilarious comedies to outrageous action flicks to saucy romance films. There’s truly no shortage of things to watch regardless of your tastes in movies and shows, but many people share their Netflix account with a friend, spouse, or child. That means that your recently-viewed content is easily seen when the next person uses your profile and scrolls through the app.

Privacy isn’t a huge deal most of the time, but there are a few instances when you might wish someone couldn’t see what you’ve watched. Maybe you’ve been skipping ahead on the show you’ve been binging with your significant other and clearly don’t want them to know you’re being a sneaky little weasel. Or maybe you’ve stumbled upon and checked out something like 365 Dni, which has been said to make Fifty Shades of Grey look like a kid’s movie. No judgement here, but you’re probably wondering how you can cover up your tracks, right?

Well, first of all, you’ll want to log into your Netflix account and make your way to the Account Settings of the profile from which you’re looking to delete the history. From there, you’ll want to scroll down and find that same profile under the Profile & Parental Controls tab. By clicking that profile, you’ll be able to scroll down slightly to see an option to check out your viewing history.

Once you’ve located your viewing history, things are pretty easy to figure out. You can see every film and show you’ve been watching and you can remove any of them you’d like by simply clicking the little circle with a slash beside each one. But if you’re looking to delete your entire history, you can also do that by scrolling to the bottom of the list and clicking “Hide All.” Bear in mind, however, that doing this will also remove Netflix’s ability to recommend you content based on your previously-viewed material.

So, there you have it. Now you can watch anything you want on Netflix and then instantly remove it as needed. But hey, maybe stop skipping ahead on you and your significant other’s favorite shows. Quality time is awesome and requires a lot less history deletion.