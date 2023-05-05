May the 4th is here, meaning everyone can’t stop talking about Star Wars. While most people talked about the remastered ending of Return of the Jedi, where Hayden Christensen‘s Anakin Skywalker appears with Yoda and Obi-Wan Kenobi, one person brought up a deleted scene that had fans wondering why it wasn’t included.

Twitter user @NONBlNARYSUNSET shared a deleted scene from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Anakin and Obi-Wan are trying to figure out what R2-D2 is saying as the two Jedi attempts to locate the chancellor. The two argued about what “beep” meant and showcased more of the pair’s interactions with each other.

also in may the 4th celebration heres my favorite deleted scene and im mad it was deleted #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/ZUe2hYwJrQ — ask me about sengoku basara (1/200) (@NONBlNARYSUNSET) May 4, 2023

People agreed with the author’s sentiment, and questioned why the scene was cut in the final product. While some could agree that the scene isn’t necessary for the final product, it reminded people of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and how the two were close before Anakin joined the dark side.

It's like in The Clone Wars but in live action. Damn it, George. — Ghost in a bottle (@cyrs240) May 4, 2023

But perhaps there is another reason why this scene might have been removed from the movie. While the scene is somewhat comedic, it probably isn’t one of Christensen’s best performances, especially when he called out the destroyers. But, even if the acting was subpar, it was still good nevertheless, especially at the end where the two mocked the Droids’ “Roger, Roger.”

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith was released in 2005 and earned over $868 million at the box office. The film was also the epic conclusion of the prequel trilogy, where it showed the moments that led to Anakin turning into the dark side. While The Clone Wars showed more of Anakin’s and Obi-Wan’s bond as Jedi and friends, it is a shame that we didn’t get more of their live-action bromance.

Revenge of the Sith and the rest of the Skywalker Saga are available to stream on Disney Plus.