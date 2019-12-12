Oscar Isaac Says Denis Villeneuve’s Dune Will Be Nightmarish And Shocking

Oscar Isaac will soon grace the silver screens as Poe Dameron in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but the actor has recently talked about one of his other projects, a live-action adaptation of Dune from Denis Villeneuve.

There’s a lot of hype and speculation surrounding Dune, which will release in theaters on December 18th, 2020. Up to this point, we know the film will take advantage of an all-star cast and that Villeneuve, the acclaimed director of Blade Runner 2049 and Arrival, is helming the project.

The Resistance pilot who’ll appear alongside the trio of heroes in the last movie of the Skywalker Saga is also set to play Duke Leto Atreides in Dune. And as Villeneuve had previously said, his adaptation will be like “Star Wars for adults.” So, what better way to hype up fans than asking a star of the franchise to talk about this ambitious sci-fi project?

That’s what EW did in a recent interview and in Isaac’s words, the movie will be “nightmarish” and “brutalist,” reaffirming a previous statement that Dune will be absolutely loyal to the book.

“It’s just a wholly, wholly different thing. I couldn’t imagine anyone more suited for the tone of the original Frank Herbert novels than Denis,” Isaac said to Entertainment Weekly. “There are some things that are — for lack of a better word — nightmarish about what you see… There’s just this kind of brutalist element to it. It’s shocking. It’s scary. It’s very visceral.”

Star Wars' Oscar Isaac Becomes Hush In New Fan Art For The Batman 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The classic novel didn’t cut back on controversial or brutal elements and it seems that Villeneuve won’t sugarcoat anything, either. In fact, Isaac went on to say that he’s really excited about the project and feels like the movie will turn out to be something special.

“And I know that definitely between Denis and myself and Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson as the family unit, we really searched for the emotion of it. I’m beyond myself with excitement. I think it’s good to feel cool, unique, and special.”

While Blade Runner 2049 was not a box office hit, both critics and audiences dubbed it a masterpiece and a worthy sequel to the original movie. As for Dune, we know that Villeneuve is already working on a sequel, so it’ll be interesting to see what the esteemed filmmaker will do with the classic story and if fans respond well to it.