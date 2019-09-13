Denzel Washington Being Eyed To Play The MCU’s Magneto

With the X-Men franchise once again failing to rise from the ashes of a Phoenix-heavy final movie, a reboot is now on the cards. And with any re-imagining of a franchise, change is sure to come. Peter Parker can tell you that.

As you may’ve heard, Marvel might be looking to cast a person of color for Magneto and among the actors on their wishlist is none other than Denzel Washington. That’s according to sources close to WGTC, the same ones who told us Moon Knight and Black Knight were headed to the MCU, long before those two things became official. As such, we have no reason to doubt this intel.

Not to mention that the Equalizer 2 star is no stranger to action-heavy films and certainly has the chops to absolutely nail a role like Magneto. He’s not the only ethnic celeb in talks for the part, however, as Marvel’s wishlist is also said to include Giancarlo Esposito of Breaking Bad fame as well. We should stress that these two talents are just on an internal wishlist though and no formal offer has been made to either of them yet. As such, they may not even know they’re being eyed at this early, early stage.

In any case, Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s casting of Zendaya as MJ and Tony Revolori as Flash already stirred up some controversy and unfortunately, the world isn’t quite past the point where that won’t happen again. After all, Magneto has been played by only white actors so far and there might actually be a historical reason behind that, as seen in the Tweet below:

Ya'll: "A PERSON OF COLOR CAN'T BE MAGNETO! HE'S SUPPOSED TO BE JEWISH!" 1. Not all Jewish people are white. 2. Sir Ian McKellan and Michael Fassbender aren't Jewish and they owned the role. 3. It's called acting. Stop pretending you're offended and grow a pair. pic.twitter.com/YhP2bkLGDK — Joseph Solano #ZoriiBlissGang (@DoctorRagnarok) September 12, 2019

Seeing how Magneto got his start as the metallic madman when he was just a young Jewish boy in a concentration camp, it might be a little hard to see a person of color playing the role. Despite that, though, Mr. Solano makes a good point with his Tweet. The profession is acting and obviously, Washington and Esposito would own any role thrown their way. Not to mention that Marvel can always change up the origin story a bit.

What do you think, though? Would you like to see either Denzel Washington or Giancarlo Esposito in the role of Magneto when he eventually makes his MCU debut? As always, let us know in the usual place down below.