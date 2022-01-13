Denzel Washington says ‘The Equalizer 3’ shoots this year

Even though he boasts one of the most consistent box office track records of any name in Hollywood, Denzel Washington has made precisely one sequel throughout the entirety of his long, distinguished and illustrious career.

Despite lending his name to upwards of a dozen action thrillers over the decades, Antoine Fuqua’s The Equalizer was the only one he deemed worthy of a follow up. As you’d expect from a Washington star vehicle, the first two installments fared very well among audiences, combining to earn $382 million from theaters.

We haven’t heard much regarding a third installment, and a lot of people didn’t think it would ever happen now that Queen Latifah’s episodic reboot is currently in the midst of its second season, but the two-time Academy Award winner has confirmed to BlackFilmandTV that cameras are set to start rolling on The Equalizer 3 before the end of the year.

Other than Fuqua’s involvement, that’s about all the information we’ve got to go on, but that’s good enough. Washington recently hinted that his immediate future lay away from running and gunning, so it’s exciting to hear that the 67 year-old screen legend has still got a couple more broad genre pieces up his sleeve.