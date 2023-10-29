Despite being the worst-reviewed video game movie in 7 years, Blumhouse boss wants ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ to shatter even more records

The people have spoken, and they’ve united in one voice to decree that Five Nights at Freddy’s is going to be the latest breakout box office sensation of the year, regardless of what the critics think.

Blumhouse boss Jason Blum has already thanked fans of the source material for launching the video game adaptation to what’s going to be unprecedented heights in terms of ticket sales, with its current 25 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating being blown clear out of the water by an 89 percent audience average.

As if eying a domestic opening weekend of almost $80 million and a worldwide debut of $130 million wasn’t enough, the mastermind behind horror’s biggest hit factories has sought to mobilize the troops for one final push to propel FNaF beyond 2018’s Halloween to set a new Blumhouse record.

I’m really wondering if #fnaf will be our highest opener of all time. It could totally go either way. Please go see it in a theater so we can break our record. Thank you. — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) October 29, 2023

Proving the disconnect between critics and crowds when it comes to console-to-screen translations is as cavernous as ever, Five Nights at Freddy’s also happens to be the worst-reviewed entry in its chosen genre to come long in the seven years since Michael Fassbender’s dismal Assassin’s Creed could only rustle up 18 percent on the aforementioned aggregation site.

Since then, we’ve seen Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, the Tomb Raider reboot, Rampage, Detective Pikachu, the Sonic the Hedgehog duology, Monster Hunter, the Mortal Kombat do-over, Werewolves Within, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, Uncharted, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie come and go from the big screen, and every single one of them fared better on Rotten Tomatoes than Five Night’s at Freddy’s, but only a small few will end up earning more money.