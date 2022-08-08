DC might have killed their plans to release Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, but that doesn’t mean that the team won’t be finishing the project.

In a post to social media, producer Tony Cervone revealed that the team is hard at work recording the score for the Scoob! Sequel despite it not having any plans of release at the time of writing.

Explaining in the image’s caption, Cervone says that studio title and musicians were already paid before Warner Bros.’s decision to pull the plug on Scoob!: Holiday Haunt and as such the score will be recorded as planned.

Scoob!: Holiday Haunt was a part of Warner Bros. shock news last Tuesday that they had chosen to can a variety of HBO Max projects including the anticipated DC film Batgirl.

In 2020 Scoob! Launched via HBO Max with mixed reviews. The animated movie bought the gang of iconic characters back together again with an entirely new story. Holiday Haunt was said to continue after the events of this first film, but now it seems that the movie will not be getting a sequel.

According to reports, Scoob!: Holiday Haunt was basically finished at the time of its cancellation and had already spent $40 million dollars of its budget.

At the time of this news breaking, Cervone took to social media explaining that he was “beyond heartbroken”. Cervone directed the first film and returned to write and produce its sequel.

While the score is currently in the works there have been no plans for Scoob!: Holiday Haunt to get its release.