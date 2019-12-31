The Batman’s Batsuit Is Reportedly Based On Lee Bermejo’s Designs

With filming on The Batman having commenced and pictures of the set already floating about online, I think we’re not too far away from an official reveal of Robert Pattinson in the Batsuit. After all, once he’s shooting in it, it’s only a matter of time before grainy long-lens shots hit the internet and I’m betting that Warner Bros. would rather us see a professionally shot promo pic instead. However, there are those who’ve already seen the suit and thanks to them, we’re starting to build an idea of what it could look like.

Former Variety reporter Kris Tapley posted a now-deleted Tweet saying that he’d heard secondhand that the suit’s design is based on artist Lee Bermejo’s work. Bermejo has been working with DC for some time now, with his most prominent stuff being Lex Luthor: Man of Steel and Joker with Brian Azzarello, and his own Batman: Noel graphic novel. Adding further credence to Bermejo inspiring the film’s design is him posting a piece of fan art of Pattinson in a Bermejo-inspired Batsuit on his Instagram back in September.

My thinking is that Pattinson’s Batsuit will take inspiration from the Batman: Noel look. In fact, here’s a statue showing off the costume for a better idea:

New Details On Robert Pattison's Batsuit For The Batman May Have Been Revealed 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As you can see, it combines a realistic tactical approach with some of the suit’s more ostentatious features. I particularly like the way the large bat insignia on his chest seamlessly combines with the cape. While it’s still a mystery as to which elements will make it into the film, anyone seeing that symbol and cape design would automatically link it to Bermejo’s style.

With much of The Batman‘s aesthetic still a mystery, the reveal of the suit will be a big moment. Throughout the history of the franchise you can tell a lot about the movie by the Batsuit, be it the sculpted codpieces and nipples of Batman and Robin or the battered and used kevlar of Batman V Superman. And personally, I can’t wait to see what Pattinson’s Batsuit reveals to us.