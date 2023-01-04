Did Hugh Jackman just reveal a new ‘Wolverine’ movie in the works?

After Phase Four, MCU fans are keeping their hopes for the next chapter to the bare minimum. But none of the shortcomings of the cinematic universe can deter its fans from losing their calm over Phase Six, as it will be kickstarting with Deadpool 3, which will see Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth finally making his R-rated MCU debut as well as play host to the comeback of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. And as if the fandom wasn’t already itching to find a time-traveling device of their own to jump to 2024, Jackman has further sweetened the pot.

Unless you have been dozing off under a rock or something, Jackman and Reynolds’ online banter is common knowledge for their fans. So, in the early hours of Jan. 4, the X-Men star took to Twitter to jokingly rant about how the Academy shouldn’t nominate the song “Good Afternoon” from the 2022 film, Spirited. As it is partly sung by Reynolds, Jackman fears that the win would go to his fellow co-star’s head and he would then make 2023 “insufferable” for him, which will be spent shooting… wait for it… Wolverine AND Deadpool.

What?!

Yes, we have already watched the video countless times and the “and” in there is very distinct.

But don’t get me wrong … pic.twitter.com/8ymOYUOq9m — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) January 4, 2023

But we can’t let ourselves be carried away by this momentary excitement. As much as the “and” has left us floating in a sea of endless dopamine, it could have different, rather less exciting meanings. For starters, it could be a mere error — which we abhor to even consider – on Jackman’s part.

The least worst possibility could be that Jackman just let slip the title of the third Deadpool film i.e., Wolverine and Deadpool. We know — sounds like a pretty generic title, right? Well, MCU has proved its penchant for mundane names for its movies so the plausibility of it simply being the title of Deadpool 3 still remains on the table. But here is hoping that Wolverine is really gearing up to make a splashing solo entry of his own.

Deadpool 3 is set to hit theaters on Nov. 8, 2024.