Did Marvel forget about a teased Phase Four character?

It’s fair to say that Thor: Love and Thunder is likely to be remembered as one of the least favorite installments of the MCU’s Phase Four and perhaps one of the least-liked films of the entire franchise. And that has fans scratching their heads wondering what, if anything, will be happening to Hercules, Son of Zeus and the newest “star” of the Marvelverse teased in the film’s post-credits sequence.

Love and Thunder introduced the Greek Myths into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the form of Zeus, played by Russell Crowe. After being fairly humiliated by his fellow thunder god, Thor, as he attempted to dissuade him from pursuing the God Butcher, we find Zeus asking his son Hercules (played by Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein) to seek revenge.



Now the question is, when exactly will that revenge take place? Thor currently isn’t scheduled to return to the MCU anytime soon. Indeed, we don’t even know at this point whether Chris Hemsworth will be returning to play the role in 2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, the first time the supergroup will be seen officially since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Fans are already speculating on social media about whether we can expect Herc to show up next without a Thor solo project in the works. Many fans are growing doubtful that he’ll even show at all and may join Harry Styles’ Eros and Howard the Duck in the waiting room for uncertain future MCU appearances.

Others think they may have to settle for the obvious choice.

Goldstein certainly doesn’t seem to be pining away waiting to be called to a Marvel soundstage. The actor is currently gearing up to promote the third season of his hit show Ted Lasso, and it seems somewhat likely that his newest project, the Apple TV Plus comedy Shrinking, could get picked up for a second season. So he doesn’t exactly have to wait for Thor 5, whenever or however that might happen. Of course, there is an easy way to take care of the problem.

This scenario is seriously a no-brainer. After all, how do civilized gods take care of their problems nowadays? Surely with litigation! Time to get some Asgardian emotional distress settlement dollars.