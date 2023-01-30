Chris Hemsworth apologizes for a moment in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Thor: Love and Thunder actor Chris Hemsworth has issued a bit of a cheeky apology to Ted Lasso‘s Brett Goldstein following Goldstein’s latest appearance on The Late Show with Steven Colbert. Hemsworth wanted to let Goldstein, who is now playing the Greek demigod Hercules in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that he was sorry for any trouble experienced by his real-life family or his Olympian one.

Make sure to tell Zeus I’m sorry for the whole lightning in the chest thing… https://t.co/uSb97Ws8xF — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) January 30, 2023

Goldstein regaled host Colbert with a tale about convincing his parents to go see Thor: Love and Thunder so that they could see his post-credits debut spoiler free. At that point, it still wasn’t common knowledge that Goldstein would be playing Marvel’s prince of Power.

However, MCU films aren’t exactly on the Goldstein family’s list of favorites. Their son had to cajole his folks to get them into the theater. Luckily his parents enjoyed it. Perhaps too much. Goldstein’s mother spent the movie live texting from the theater, much to Goldstein’s chagrin.

Thankfully Goldstein’s mum was able to catch his debut despite her distraction and now she received a god-tier apology tweeted by Thor himself. Hemsworth apologized for taking out Herc’s dad, Zeus (played by Russell Crowe) in the movie and causing any ill-will between himself and Mt. Olympus.

Now released deleted scenes from the film show that at one point at least Thor and Zeus were going to have a friendlier, more mentoring relationship with each other but in the end director Taika Waititi chose violence. It makes it fairly certain that the Odinson and the Mighty Hercules’ first MCU encounter will involve an epic fight scene. Mrs. Goldstein’s boy isn’t worried, however. She’ll be happy to know that his epic propensity for profanity will give him the fighting edge he needs.