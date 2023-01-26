‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ star has a unique plan to win his inevitable brawl against the Odinson

Kevin Feige doesn’t tend to drop breadcrumbs for no reason, so even if the fans get their wish and Taika Waititi doesn’t return to direct the inevitable Thor 5, then you’d imagine Brett Goldstein’s Hercules would be guaranteed a spot on the roster.

After all, there’s no point hiring an actor and then swearing them to secrecy if the plan is to give them 10 seconds of screentime and leave it at that, especially when the onscreen son of Russell Crowe’s Zeus is one of the few figures in comic book canon beefy and burly enough to take down the Odinson in a brawl.

Needless to say, Goldstein couldn’t confirm or deny any details on his Marvel Cinematic Universe future during an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, but he did offer a unique insight as to how he plans to come out on top.

“He’s a big boy isn’t he, with all humility, he’s a big boy. But does he have massive muscles? Yes, he does. Wait, hang on a second. Does he have incredible unbelievable charisma? Yes. Does he have the ability to look like a god? Yes… Body hair. Maybe that’s the way I beat Thor… Yeah, he’s not a swearer. He wouldn’t know what to do. It’d freak him out.”

There you have it, folks, Chris Hemsworth’s goose is cooked because Goldstein is willing to rock some chest fuzz and drop an F-bomb or two. Obviously, he won’t be turning the air blue in the family-friendly MCU, but that doesn’t mean he can’t whisper foul-mouthed nothings into Thor’s ear in order to rile him up when the face-to-face does or doesn’t happen.