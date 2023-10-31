Did ‘The Marvels’ post-credits scene leak?

Warning: the following article may contain spoilers for The Marvels.

With The Marvels staring down the barrel of an aggressively lukewarm opening weekend, and a more miss-than-hit 2023 for the MCU more broadly, the Marvel fandom is desperately clawing to determine whether or not the sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel is worth their time and money.

Some may have even already made their minds up, and are instead making an attempt to find the key story beats on the internet to save themselves a trip to the theater. Traditionally, it’s the post-credits scenes of Marvel movies that connect the the preceding feature’s events to the wider tapestry that is the MCU, so that may be the first place that folks are looking to for a TL;DR.

However, is that information readily available online, before The Marvels has made its way to theaters or Disney Plus? Here’s what we know.

Is The Marvels’ post-credits scene floating around online?

In short, no – nothing has leaked as far as we can tell, at least in any audiovisual capacity. The main thing getting the Marvel fandom in a premature tizzy as of writing are rumors and hearsay from scoopers with spotty track records over on X (Twitter). Read on if you want to know more about what’s gotten everyone buzzing, but consider this your second and final warning; doing so could taint your The Marvels viewing experience, should said rumors hold any weight.

Essentially, the rumor gripping the Twittersphere is there could be a potential post-credits appearance by one Kelsey Grammer, reprising his role (however brief it was) as Beast from Fox’s X-Men films – for the first time since 2014’s Days of Future Past. Bear in mind that this tidbit hasn’t been confirmed or corroborated by Disney, Marvel, or any other reliable source.

Such an appearance would of course finally see the X-Men get some love in the MCU following Disney’s acquisition of Fox in 2019, but we all know that everyone’s favorite band of mutants is on their way anyway. Case in point? Hugh Jackman in Deadpool 3. A quick “How do you do?” from Beast in The Marvels only speeds up the inevitable, but still, we’re all for it.

We’ll all verify the claim’s legitimacy for certain following The Marvels’ theatrical release, slated for Nov. 10, 2023.