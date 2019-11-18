Elizabeth Banks Weighs In On Charlie’s Angels Bombing At Box Office

Poor Elizabeth Banks. Consistently underused in Hollywood during her rise in the 2000s, she seemingly got fed-up with being cast as the love interest and got behind the camera for the first time back when she directed Pitch Perfect 2 to mild success.

Four years later, we got the new Charlie’s Angels reboot/continuation, and unfortunately for those involved, audiences seemed to ignore the film wholesale. It’s only made $27 million globally against a $50 million budget and Banks is now speaking out, once again, to defend it.

Hopping on Twitter earlier today, she seems to be taking the film’s financial failure in stride, still finding a silver lining in it all by saying the following:

Well, if you’re going to have a flop, make sure your name is on it at least 4x. I’m proud of #CharliesAngels and happy it’s in the world. — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) November 18, 2019

Ya know what? Making a movie’s gotta be a tough racket. I can only imagine and assume what goes into producing, directing, writing and co-starring in a film, so I definitely feel for Banks.

Then again, this tweet comes after some other comments she made once the middling reviews for the film hit the web. To The Washington Street Journal, she said “you’ve had 37 Spider-Man movies and you’re not complaining,” which is off the mark, because I certainly do complain about reboots quite a bit. Many people do, in fact. Although, maybe this 38th Spider-Man will finally be the one, you know?

She also said that women deserve an action franchise. Now that I agree with. But still, Ms. Banks, listen to your own comment up above: why reboot Charlie’s Angels, an antiquated series mostly lost to the sands of time, instead of penning an original IP featuring female leads? I’m one to talk, I know, but really. Let’s aim to make something new, to give future generations new ideals to strive for, instead of trying to re-inject life into dormant, outdated pieces. Or maybe just have the studios market their films better?

Did Charlie’s Angels get a raw deal? Eh, possibly. Early November isn’t exactly known for producing many hits, so I feel like a lot of factors came into play with this particular flop. Oh well. There’s always next time, Ms. Banks.