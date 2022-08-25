Disappointed fans completely understand why ‘Shazam! 2’ dodged ‘Avatar’

The sky is blue, water is wet, and Warner Bros. will do something to irritate DCEU fans. Those are three undeniable facts of life, with the latter being reinforced yet again after Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom were delayed once more.

James Wan’s underwater adventure has been kicked all the way back to December, with David F. Sandberg’s candy-colored cacophony of ass-kicking occupying the vacant slot in March of next year. As a result, James Cameron’s long-awaited Avatar: The Way of Water has December 21 all to itself, which is probably for the best.

Sure, fans have spent years claiming that nobody’s interested in seeing a second opening of Pandora’s box, but you’d have to be an idiot to write off Cameron. Sure enough, as disappointed as folks are that Shazam! has bailed to next year, they also completely understand why going up against the Avatar juggernaut may not have been the smartest business decision.

"We don't want Avatar 2, nobody remembers the original" pic.twitter.com/DRPRGmr6PB — darragh (@Darragh_Scanlon) August 24, 2022

James, hear me and hear me well. If you think I’m watching a remastered 2009 in movie in IMAX as a build up to Avatar 2 that’s coming to screens in December this year, then you’re goddamn right. https://t.co/zYYWxTvugt — HIM (@Vince__92) August 23, 2022

Why did they even put Shazam 2 against avatar 2 in the first place https://t.co/IOaJnulZPA — Ben(Jack Morris #N1 victory)🇲🇼🇲🇼🇲🇼🇲🇼🇲🇼 (@knoxben1) August 24, 2022

David Zaslav when he saw Shazam 2 was coming out 5 days after Avatar 2 pic.twitter.com/aJoBPKDqID — BsBoyz4eva (@BlackistAdam) August 24, 2022

“A Wild Avatar 2 appeared“



What Will Shazam 2 do?

> Fight > Bag

> Cancel > Run (X) — Gabriel Batcaverna (@gabrielbatcave) August 24, 2022

Moving SHAZAM as far away from AVATAR 2 is a good move. https://t.co/tuSX1qKu6C — 𝘾𝙧𝙖𝙞𝙜𝙚𝙧'𝙨 𝘾𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙢𝙖 𝘾𝙤𝙧𝙣𝙚𝙧 🎥🎞🎬 (@CraigKoban) August 25, 2022

Don't listen to that hyperbole. They're releasing three films, amd there's only four months left in the year and they don't want to blow alot of money on marketing and distribution while they're cutting costs. Imagine if they did it for Shazam 2 and Avatar 2 crushed it? pic.twitter.com/v0tk2UZyOs — Joe Mish (@JoeMish3) August 25, 2022

I would have suggested they move Shazam too.



The problem for the industry is that it means that Avatar 2 is now really the only big movie in December. A few movies that will crack $50m and might, via awards, get to $100m over time.



But Soft. November has 2. December 1. NG — David Poland (@DavidPoland) August 25, 2022

Should Avatar even earn half as much money at the box office as its predecessor, then it’ll be one of the highest-grossing movies in history. It sounds nuts when you say it like that, but with the first sci-fi spectacular gearing up for a re-release ahead of The Way of Water‘s impending arrival, Cameron’s luscious environmentally-conscious epic is only going to stretch its lead further as the biggest hit in cinema history.

That in turn will only drum up more buzz for the sequel, so Shazam! has likely made a very wise call in abandoning ship and seeking out pastures new.