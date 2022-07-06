Disgruntled fans name unwatchable actors who ruined a perfectly good movie

Casting directors are among the unsung heroes of Hollywood, with the cream of the crop nailing their job description to a tee by assembling a top-tier ensemble of talents that bring their A-game to every role in a project, from the showy stars to the unsung background players.

However, when it goes wrong, you can guarantee people are going to remember. Bad performances in good movies, or offensively awful turns in films that weren’t all that great to begin with, are capable of spoiling an otherwise enjoyable viewing experience. Over on Reddit, fans have been naming and shaming the stars that brought their worst possible work to the table, and things got started off by slandering Beyonce, which we’re sure is illegal on the internet.

via New Line Cinema

On a more positive note, Marcia Gay Harden’s fantastic work in The Mist is singled out as being unwatchable for all the right reasons, such was the way in which the actress turned her religious zealot into a punchable horror of the human variety. Denise Richards playing a scientist in James Bond blockbuster in The World is Not Enough comes up immediately afterwards, though, which is entirely fair.

With close to a thousand comments at the time of writing, this particular argument is going to rage right into the small hours, and nobody is safe from criticism. Not even wholesome and beloved icon Keanu Reeves, who finds himself being taken to task for his efforts (and accent) in Francis Ford Coppola’s Dracula, which is another salient point when he sucks big time in the Oscar-winning Gothic horror.