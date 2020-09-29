New Disney Plus Ad Suggests Spider-Man Movies Are On The Way

One of the big bonuses of Disney Plus is that it features every MCU movie – well, almost every MCU movie. Sure, all of the films made by Marvel Studios since 2008 are available to stream on the service, but neither of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man flicks are up on the site. This is obviously because Sony owns the distribution rights to these, due to the unique collaboration between the two studios that made them a possibility, but a new D+ ad suggests this could be about to change.

As CobaltPanther first pointed out on Reddit, a banner for the site found on the official Disney Store website features posters of five MCU pics – Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Endgame AND Spider-Man: Far From Home. That last one’s a surprising inclusion, as the 2019 sequel is not currently found on D+, neither is it scheduled to drop anytime soon, as far as we know. But maybe we can take this as our first hint that Disney has worked out a deal with Sony to add FFH and Spider-Man: Homecoming to their collection.

As one fan notes in the replies to the original Reddit post, D+ already has a Spider-Verse section, so maybe Disney have been planning on this for quite some time. With no new MCU movies on the way until next May, having both Homecoming and Far From Home added to the collection on the site, to make it possible to do a complete marathon of the entire cinematic universe, would certainly soften the blow a little. If not, remember that we have WandaVision coming in December, while The Falcon and the Winter will likely drop sometime in early 2021.

In the meantime, you can still check out Tom Holland’s debut turn as Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War and his two appearances in Infinity War and Endgame on Disney Plus right now.