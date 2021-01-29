Disney Plus Added 11 New Movies And TV Shows Today

Disney Plus is sending out January in style with almost a dozen new titles dropping this Friday – or maybe eight, depending on how you look at it. Either way, the Mouse House’s streaming service has delivered a bunch of great content for you to chow on over the last few days of the month. Among the haul are a couple of freshly licensed movies, a new episode of the internet’s current favorite show and the entirety of a cult classic TV series that fans have been waiting to see hit the platform.

Yes, Dinosaurs is finally on Disney Plus! Seeing as D+ is such a hub for nostalgic favorites, folks have been clamoring for the 1990s ABC sitcom to become available and, after a false start last year, it now is. All four seasons of The Jim Henson Company production, an all-ages comedy about a regular family of prehistoric reptiles, can be binged at your leisure starting today and for more, here’s the full list of what’s arrived on the site this weekend:

Dinosaurs (S1)

Dinosaurs (S2)

Dinosaurs (S3)

Dinosaurs (S4)

Epic

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: A Promise Kept: Finale *Disney+ Original

Ramona and Beezus

SIMPSONS FOREVER: Faves of January 2021 *Disney+ Original

Texas Storm Squad

The Incredible Dr. Pol

WandaVision: New Episode *Disney+ Original

Two movies inherited from 20th Century Fox are also among the fresh additions – 2013 animated adventure flick Epic, featuring the voices of Colin Farrell, Amanda Seyfried and Christoph Waltz, and family comedy Ramona and Beezus, starring Selena Gomez and a very young Joey King. Also, watch out for documentary/reality content The Incredible Dr. Pol, Texas Storm Squad and the finale of Beyond the Clouds.

Last but not least, the fourth episode of WandaVision debuts today, too. After three weeks of sitcom weirdness, this Friday’s installment promises to lift the lid somewhat on Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)’s strange artificial reality. Randall Park and Kat Dennings make their first appearances on the show this episode, too, so watch it ASAP before you get spoiled.

Tell us, though, what can’t you wait to check out on Disney Plus today? Join the conversation in the usual place below.