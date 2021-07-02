Disney Plus Added 10 New Movies/TV Shows Today

July is here, and Disney Plus is kicking off the month with a solid haul this Friday 2nd. 10 titles in total have been added to the Mouse House’s streaming service today, offering up a bunch of original TV episodes, some Disney Channel content and a nostalgic 90s movie. Check out the full list below and then read on for our pick of the highlights:

Breaking Bobby Bones (S1)

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse

Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)

Disney Raven’s Home (S4)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Lush And Wild Puerto Rico

The Sandlot

The Sandlot 2

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 208 “Most Likely To”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 110 “Common Ground”

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 102

Those looking for some fresh National Geographic titles will be pleased as there are a couple of new things to check out. The latest episode of traveling cookery show Gordon Ramsey: Uncharted debuts, which this time sends the chef to Puerto Rico. Likewise, you can catch the entire first season of Breaking Bobby Bones, which follows the host as he journeys across the country and performs daring stunts.

Moving on to original TV content, subscribers will not want to miss the latest episodes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2, Star Wars: The Bad Batch and The Mysterious Benedict Society. The first two are now pretty deep into their runs, but the third only just kicked off on the platform last weekend so you might not have caught up with it yet. It follows a group of orphans with special skills who are enrolled in a strange boarding school for the gifted. Tony Hale, Kristen Schaal and Ryan Hurst are in the cast.

There are also two films joining D+’s library in time for the weekend. Namely, 1993’s The Sandlot, originally released by 20th Century Fox. Focusing on a kids baseball team, this sports-comedy family film is perfect for fans of The Mighty Ducks franchise. Its direct-to-video sequel The Sandlot 2 also drops today. This came out much later, in 2005, and is mostly standalone, though James Earl Jones reprises his role from the first film.

Don’t miss all this on Disney Plus from this Friday.