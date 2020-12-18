Disney Plus Added 14 New Movies And TV Series Today

Disney Plus has treated its subscribers to some early Christmas gifts this week, as the Mouse House’s streaming service served up its biggest haul of the month today. This time around, 14 new movies and TV shows have gone up on the site, delivering a range of content that’ll satisfy you no matter what you’re looking for.

After some ambient screen-fillers? Then stick on Arendelle Castle Yule Log for a Frozen-themed festive atmosphere or Dory’s Reef Cam to turn your TV into an aquarium. Elsewhere in the world of animation, don’t miss Cosmos: Possible Worlds, a CG series imagining how alien worlds could look. And feel free to check out Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure season 3 and new episodes of The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse.

For more, here’s the full list of everything that’s new on D+ today:

Arendelle Castle Yule Log (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Buried Truth of the Maya

Cosmos: Possible Worlds (S1)

Disney Channel Holiday House Party

Disney Parks Sunrise Series (S1)

Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (S3)

Dory’s Reef Cam (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Eddie the Eagle

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Creating Zach’s World *Disney+ Original

Into the Woods

Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez

On Pointe (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

The Mandalorian – Season Finale: “Chapter 16” *Disney+ Original

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – “Supermarket Scramble” & “Just the Four of Us” *Disney+ Original

Moving into live-action TV, ballet-themed original docuseries On Pointe debuts this Friday along with National Geographic title Buried Truths of the Maya. The latest episode of behind-the-scenes show Beyond the Clouds can also be found in the Extras section of Clouds, and then there’s the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, which understandably has everyone buzzing online.

There’s also a trio of movies added to the site today in the form of Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez, a spinoff of the Miraculous Ladybug animated franchise, Fox sports comedy-drama Eddie the Eagle, starring Taron Egerton and Hugh Jackman, and Disney’s own live-action fairy tale musical Into the Woods, which features an all-star cast including Emily Blunt, James Corden, Anna Kendrick, Meryl Streep and Johnny Depp.

Tell us, though, what are you going to be checking out on Disney Plus this weekend? Join the conversation in the comments section below.