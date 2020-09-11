Disney Plus Added 3 New Movies And TV Shows Today

Disney Plus added a pretty big bulk of content to kick off September last week, but unfortunately, they won’t be following it up with another meaty one, as today only brings us 3 new titles to feast on. That being said, there’s at least one popular movie included that subscribers may want to check out.

To begin with, though, a few of the platform’s ongoing TV series have received new episodes. Those would be Weird But True Episode 305, “Photography” and One Day at Disney Episode 141, “Amanda Lauder: Chef Chocolatier.” Perhaps not the most exciting titles out there, but fans who’ve been following along will no doubt want to catch the latest installments.

As for the aforementioned movie, that’d be 2018’s Christopher Robin, the last cinematic outing for Winnie the Pooh which basically gave the Poohverse the Hook treatment. It stars Ewan McGregor as an all-grown-up Christopher Robin, who due to his work neglects to spend time with his wife Evelyn (Hayley Atwell) and daughter Madeline (Bronte Carmichael). Thankfully, silly old Pooh (veteran voice actor Jim Cummings) is around to set him straight. The pic received generally favorable reviews and audiences responded well to it, too.

That does it for this week’s new releases and as you can see, it’s not the most substantial drop of content. In fact, perhaps there’s nothing here that piques your interest. But even if that’s the case, don’t worry, as next week will see things pick up considerably and then in October, we’ve got season 2 of The Mandalorian to look forward to.

In the meantime, though, tell us, will you be checking out any of Disney Plus‘ new offerings this week? Or have you already lined up something else? Let us know in the comments section down below.