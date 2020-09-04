Disney Plus Added 13 New Movies And TV Shows Today

The weekend is almost here, which means that the numerous combatants in the streaming wars are ready to drop plenty of fresh content to entice their subscribers to stay indoors and settle down with a good movie or TV show. Given the sheer volume of services to choose from these days, audiences are more spoiled for choice than ever, and a lot of people find themselves spending almost as long deciding on what to pick as they do actually watching it.

Disney Plus might not boast the same caliber of original content as Netflix and Amazon Prime, but they’ll definitely have the most-watched title of the weekend, as Mulan finally arrives exclusively on streaming for a one-off fee of $29.99. Theater owners might not be happy about the studio’s decision to pull the latest live-action remake from the big screen, but families and single-person households alike will no doubt be ecstatic that they finally get to experience the $200 million blockbuster almost six months after it was originally intended to launch.

The early consensus is shaping up pretty nicely, too, with Mulan currently holding an 81% score on Rotten Tomatoes from almost 150 reviews and a solid 69 on Metacritic. So, Niki Caro’s epic looks to have been worth the wait. It isn’t all about Mulan, though, and Disney Plus has added plenty of other new titles today, too, with the full list below.

Ancient China From Above

D2: The Mighty Ducks

D3: The Mighty Ducks

Never Been Kissed

Strange Magic

Trick or Treat

The Wolverine

Mulan

Earth to Ned Episodes 1-10

Muppets Now Episode 6

One Day at Disney Episode 140

Pixar in Real Life Episode 111

Weird But True Episode 304

Not a lot of people will be desperate to see Strange Magic, which is regarded as one of the worst animated movies ever made despite boasting a story by George Lucas, but the addition of The Wolverine will no doubt prove to be hugely popular. The most interesting of the bunch, however, is without a doubt Earth to Ned, if only because the idea of a Disney Plus late-night talk show hosted by an alien puppet sounds so bizarre that it might be worth checking out.