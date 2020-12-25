Disney Plus Added 4 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Once everyone exchanges gifts, spends some quality time with their loved ones and eats far too much food, the next step on Christmas Day is usually to gather around the TV and see what’s on the schedule. Today, the choice looks to be a pretty clear one between HBO Max’s Wonder Woman 1984 and Disney Plus‘ Soul, both of which would have no doubt ranked among the biggest box office hits of the year had 2020 gone according to plan.

The latter follows Jamie Foxx’s music teacher Joe Gardner, who suffers an accident that separates his soul from his body, sending him into another dimension where he’s forced to band together with a cast of unique characters so that he can make it back to his own reality before his body dies. With Inside Out and Up‘s Pete Docter at the helm, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Soul is scoring rave reviews from critics, praising Pixar’s typical stunning animation while also lauding what’s said to be the studio’s most emotionally complex narrative yet.

Any new Pixar movie tends to come bundled with a short film, of course, and Soul is no different, as the hand-drawn Burrow has also been added to the Disney Plus library today. It sees a young and overzealous rabbit try to build the burrow of her dreams, but she can’t seem to get it right and keeps accidentally digging her way into other people’s homes.

The latest in behind the scenes docuseries Extras is now available on the streaming site as well, and this one follows true-life weepy flick Clouds, while 2001 family film Max Keeble’s Big Move is the latest forgotten entry in the Disney Plus back catalogue to be thrown onto the service to do little else other than bolster the lineup of content.