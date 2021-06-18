Disney Plus Added 8 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Following Loki debuting its latest episode earlier this week, Disney Plus served up its regular weekly haul today. Starting in July, the streamer will start to split its new arrivals between Wednesdays and Fridays. But for now things are continuing as usual. This week’s bundle isn’t the most stacked ever, although it does deliver some unmissable original titles, including the latest movie from Pixar.

Check out the full list below and then scroll down for more info:

Big Shot (Finale) – Episode 110 “Marvyn’s Playbook” *Disney+ Original

Dino Ranch (S1)

Disney Just Roll With It (S2)

Gordon Ramsey: Uncharted (S3; Ep. The Main Ingredient)

Heartland Docs, DVM (S3)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 206 “Yes, And…” *Disney+ Original

Luca (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Star War: The Bad Batch – Episode 108 *Disney+ Original

First of all, the platform’s ongoing series drop new episodes today, including High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and Star Wars: The Bad Batch. John Stamos sports comedy-drama Big Shot also reaches its first season finale. It’s currently unclear whether or not there will be more from the show, which sees Stamos play a hot-headed basketball coach who’s demoted to high school gym teacher.

Meanwhile, those looking for some National Geographic content can enjoy the latest installment of Gordon Ramsey: Uncharted, which takes the traveling chef to Maine, or Heartland Docs, DVM season 3, a docuseries following a Nebraskan husband-and-wife veterinary team. Also available from today are Disney Junior animation Dino Ranch and Disney Channel comedy Just Roll With It.

The biggest arrival of the day, however, has to be Luca. Set on the Italian Riviera in the 1950s, this Pixar effort follows a young sea monster (Jacob Tremblay) who transforms into a regular boy so that he can achieve his dream of living life as a human. This charming Little Mermaid-esque tale also features the voices of Jack Dylan Grazer, Maya Rudolph and Jim Gaffigan. Good news for subscribers – Luca is available to stream for every user at no extra cost!

Catch all of this on Disney Plus from today.