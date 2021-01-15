Disney Plus Added 6 New Movies/TV Shows Today

This is an exciting week for Disney Plus, as the Mouse House’s streaming service is finally rolling out one of the big draws that got folks to sign up for it in the first place – original content from Marvel Studios. As you probably already know, this Friday, January 15th sees the debut of the much-anticipated WandaVision, the first TV series exclusively produced by Kevin Feige and his team and not Marvel Television. But there are a few other titles debuting on the platform today alongside it that you shouldn’t overlook as well.

In total, there are six new movies and TV shows going up on D+. It’s not the biggest haul ever, then, but there are a number of must-see watches among them and you can check out the full list of fresh arrivals below.

Disney Elena of Avalor (S3)

Doctor Doolittle 3

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: The Concert of a Lifetime *Disney+ Original

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

WandaVision Episodes 1 + 2 *Disney+ Original

Disney Channel princess animation Elena of Avalor has its third season arrive on the platform, while a new episode of behind-the-scenes show Beyond the Clouds can be found in the Extras section of original movie Clouds. Moving on to the films, there are two inherited from Fox finding their way to Disney Plus today. First, we have Doctor Doolittle 3, the 2006 straight-to-DVD flick starring Kyla Pratt as Doolittle’s daughter.

What’s more, there’s Wes Anderson’s acclaimed stop-motion animated Isle of Dogs, featuring an all-star cast including Bryan Cranston, Scarlett Johansson, Bill Murray, Edward Norton, Tilda Swinton and many others. Then there’s Mary Poppins Returns at last making its way to the site, the belated sequel to the 1960s classic with Emily Blunt taking over the title role from Julie Andrews.

But yes, as we all know, the highlight of today’s Disney Plus additions has to be WandaVision. The first two episodes have now debuted with seven more still to come over the next few weeks. The trippy superhero series stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as Scarlet Witch and Vision as they find themselves stuck in a strange sitcom-like reality. Don’t miss it.