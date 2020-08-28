Disney Plus Added 8 New Movies/TV Shows Today

It’s Friday, and that means Disney Plus has dropped its weekly haul of new content to tide subscribers over through the weekend. As usual, there’s something for everyone here, with the batch of titles including a Marvel movie, a Disney animated flick, a live-action fantasy film and a bunch of new episodes of the site’s ongoing TV series.

There’s one Disney Plus exclusive in the batch, too, and that’s Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe, which is only the second feature-length spinoff of the long-running animated show. This time, the brothers have to travel across the galaxy to rescue their sister when she’s abducted by aliens.

Here are all eight titles going up on Disney Plus today, some globally while others are exclusive to the US and Canada at this time:

Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe – Disney Plus Original Alice Through The Looking Glass (US) Fantastic Four (2005) – (US) Muppets Now – Episode 105 – “The I.T. Factor” (Global) Weird But True – Episode 303 – Farming One Day At Disney – Episode 139 – “Eric Baker: Imagineering Creative Director” Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S1) (Canada) Out There with Jack Randall (S1) (Canada)

D+’s Summer Movie Nights season wraps up next week, but first we get two new blockbusters added to the site today: 2016’s Alice Through the Looking Glass, starring Johnny Depp and Mia Wasikowska, and 2005’s Fantastic Four, the first and probably still the best movie based on Marvel’s First Family. This is just the latest of Fox’s Marvel films to land on the service, following a few X-Men flicks and 2015’s Fantastic Four.

Elsewhere, there are new episodes of Weird But True and One Day at Disney and the penultimate installment of Muppets Now‘s brief first season. Canadian subscribers will also be able to check out two National Geographic docuseries – Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted and Out There with Jack Randall.

Tell us, though, what will you be watching on Disney Plus this weekend? Let us know in the comments below.