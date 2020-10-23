Disney Plus Added 11 New Movies/TV Shows For The Weekend

Disney Plus has had a pretty good month so far, offering subscribers everything from brand new original shows and movies to classic films that have certainly added even more nostalgia to a service already teeming with it. The original flick Clouds has provided a dose of inspiration for viewers to absorb, while the addition of beloved movies like Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent, the mutant sequel X2, and ensemble comedy Cheaper by the Dozen 2 has kept everyone busy while they wait for October’s biggest release.

That’s right – we all know season 2 of The Mandalorian is probably all that’s on your mind these days, but you’ve still got to hold on until October 30th for the premiere episode. While you continue to sit patiently, though, waiting to see Baby Yoda in an adorable pouch sling – no, really, go look at how cute that is – today’s Disney Plus selections should at least help keep you occupied, especially if you love a certain animated snowman.

The hilarious and good-natured Olaf from Disney’s Frozen franchise stars in his very own origin story in Once Upon a Snowman. This short film follows the quirky little fellow through his initial realization that he’s alive, and then it sets him off on his very first adventure to figure out who he is and what he’s all about. If it’s anything like the mainline movies, it’s guaranteed to be a quirky and sweet journey for children and adults alike, so you won’t want to miss it.

For more, here’s everything that launched today on Disney Plus:

Gathering Storm (Season 1) India from Above (Season 1) Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Episode 105) Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Season 4) Once Upon a Snowman One Day At Disney (Episode 147) Pompeii: Secrets of the Dead The Big Fib (Episode 116) The Right Stuff (Episode 104) Ultimate Viking Sword Weird But True (Episode 311)

Sure, The Mandalorian may rank as the #1 most anticipated returning show this year, but Disney Plus is doing a solid job of keeping new content flowing in for you to watch in the meantime.