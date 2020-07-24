Disney Plus Added 6 New Movies And TV Shows Today

If you’re a Disney Plus subscriber, you probably already know how incredible the service’s selection is after less than a year. Nearly every Marvel Cinematic Universe film is already available, and every Star Wars movie and plenty of shows based on the franchise are able to be viewed right now, too. This is all before counting how many of Disney’s very own animated classics exist alongside dozens of popular shows from The Disney Channel. It’s honestly staggering how much content can be watched, but it never stops the company from pouring even more new stuff onto the platform all throughout each month.

This month is no different, of course. A live recording of the wildly famous musical Hamilton has been staying steady on the charts since its release at the start of July, while 90s films like The Big Green and The Mighty Ducks have injected a little extra childhood nostalgia for many of us. Even some mutant movies have joined the service this month in the way of X-Men: Days of Future Past and X-Men: Apocalypse.

Quite a few new pieces of content have dropped on Disney Plus today, too, and some of what’s been added is very much worth a look. Here’s the full list:

Disney Family Sundays – “The Jungle Book: Finger Puppet”

One Day at Disney – “Chris Cristi: Helicopter Reporter”

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Rogue Trip

Wild Congo (Season 1)

Wild Sri Lanka (Season 1)

Of course, there’s still one more big drop for the month coming on July 31st. Pixar’s Incredibles 2 will be among the films arriving on that day, and it’ll be joined by the first season of the brand new unscripted show Muppets Now, so you’ll definitely want to keep your eyes peeled for those.

But as for today's Disney Plus additions, tell us, will you be checking any of them out?